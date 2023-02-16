Ai-Media launches live subtitling with GB News

GB News now subtitles its 24/7 coverage using Ai-Media’s Smart Lexi hybrid subtitling solution, which combines ASR automation with human curation

Ai-Media has launched 24/7 live subtitling on GB News. The broadcaster becomes the first in the UK to simplify subtitle delivery with Ai-Media’s end-to-end subtitling technology and infrastructure.

GB News now subtitles its 24/7 coverage using Ai-Media’s Smart Lexi hybrid subtitling solution, which combines ASR automation with human curation.

Smart Lexi subtitles are delivered to screens via Ai-Media’s iCap Encode Pro SDI encoder and its iCap Network.

Speaking about the broadcaster’s decision to employ Ai-Media’s subtitling technology, GB News head of technology and operations, Stephen Willmott said: “The combination of AI technology with human oversight means that after an initial bedding down period, our captions will be 98.5 per cent accurate.

“We committed to this a while ago. It’s great to be able to launch them now and viewers have already told us how delighted they are.”

Ai-Media’s general manager – global strategic accounts, Mark Lovatt added: “We are extremely pleased that GB News has become the first UK broadcaster to subtitle its 24/7 coverage with Ai-Media’s end-to-end range of subtitling technology and infrastructure.

“By partnering with Ai-Media, GB News will benefit from the best of our ASR technology, encoder hardware and subtitling infrastructure to simplify subtitle delivery and ensure accessibility for its millions of viewers in the UK, Ireland and around the globe.”