Pixellot debuts next-gen AI-automated sports camera

The 12K three camera, 3.5 kilo (7.7 lb) array includes a 50 per cent boost in resolution that improves the AI visual tracking algorithms

Artificial intelligence video technology company Pixellot has unveiled its latest AI-automated camera, the Pixellot Show 3.

According to the company, the S3’s development has been based on eight years of field experience and collaborative customer feedback.

It has been specifically designed to address the current challenges of sports organisations looking to livestream games easily and cost-effectively, making it ideal for sports leagues and federations, educational organisations, and broadcasters, said Pixellot.

The 12K three camera, 3.5 kilo (7.7 lb) array includes a 50 per cent boost in resolution that improves the AI visual tracking algorithms, significantly upgrading ball and player tracking, resulting in a smoother and more refined video output, added the company.

The camera system can be operated under varying conditions for 19 different sports, including full pitches or small courts, indoors and outdoors, from distance, or close to the pitch.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Pixellot Show S3 to the market, creating a new standard for sports streaming as part of our end-to-end sports video and data solution,” said Alon Werber, CEO of Pixellot. “The S3’s superior image quality and improved AI capabilities enable sports streaming with unparalleled precision and clarity. We also made sure to significantly simplify the system installation process making it easier for sports organisations to scale at a faster and more cost-effective pace.”

“The Pixellot Show S3 represents another milestone in automated sports technology,” added Gal Oz, co-founder and CTO of Pixellot. “Together with our open platform which integrates video, data, and monetization capabilities, the S3 empowers sports organisations and coaches to capture and share games at a whole new level of quality. The S3 provides multiple capturing modes to cater to the needs of the viewers and the coaching staff and runs on Linux OS for advanced security and privacy.”