MPEG LA, Samsung settle HEVC patents lawsuit

MPEG LA took action against the electronics giant over patents it described as essential to the HEVC digital video coding standard

By Jenny Priestley

MPEG LA has settled its lawsuit with Samsung over infringement of patents in MPEG LA’s HEVC Patent Portfolio License.

MPEG LA first announced in March 2022 that it was taking action against the electronics giant over patents it described as essential to the HEVC digital video coding standard used in products that encode and decode video for internet, television and mobile transmission, reception and use.

The company filed its lawsuit in a German court, stating that despite terminating its license to use MPEG LA’s products in March 2020 Samsung has continued to do so in its smartphones, tablets and telephones.

It has now been announced the two parties have agreed a settlement which has led to all legal disputes related to those patent enforcement actions have been resolved.

