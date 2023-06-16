Advertisers: Let us buy linear and CTV ads together

Imagine Communications' report on Connected TV ad buying also found that over 80 per cent of ad agencies believed that linear-like ad placement control is crucial in CTV advertising to achieve better targeting and campaign results

A new report from Imagine Communication reveals almost three-quarters (71 per cent) of advertising agencies what to be able to purchase ad slots on both linear and CTV as a bundle.

The report, titled Connected TV Ad Buying: A Survey of Ad Agency Buyers, surveyed senior executives from advertising agencies across Europe and North America with the aim of providing data that will help media companies make informed decisions, optimise their CTV advertising efforts and drive more revenue.

It found that 86 per cent of respondents believed that linear-like ad placement control is crucial in CTV advertising to achieve better targeting and campaign results.

“As broadcasters continue to expand their offerings beyond linear programming, Imagine is committed to helping them make their cross-platform businesses more profitable,” said Rob Malcolm, general manager of ad tech, Imagine Communications. “This report underscores that commitment — providing real-world, actionable data that can help broadcasters tailor their offerings to better meet the needs of advertisers and attract more ad budgets to their CTV platforms.”

“We conducted this survey among ad agencies to provide our broadcast customers with a better understanding of advertisers’ perceptions, preferences and challenges related to CTV advertising,” added Malcolm. “The report can also serve as a strategic planning tool, helping media companies assess the potential impact of CTV on their traditional broadcasting business and devise strategies to integrate CTV effectively.”

The report is available to download here.