Adobe, Avid, Sohonet, Universal Pictures join MovieLabs’ 2030 Vision Showcase programme

MovieLabs has announced the next 10 participating companies in its 2030 Vision Showcase Programme.

The organisations selected to participate in this round are Adobe, Ateliere Creative Technologies, Avid, Gunpowder, Hammerspace, Light Iron, Pixel Logic, Sohonet, Universal Pictures and Yamdu.

Among the case studies submitted by the latest cohort are:

Using camera to cloud for fast turnaround editorial content at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival from Adobe

Virtualising apps and data for distributed editorial collaboration by Avid

Ateliere Creative Technologies’ work on moving Lionsgate’s de-centralised distribution assets to a singular cloud ‘single source of truth’ library to enable more flexible distribution strategies

An end-to-end Cloud VFX “studio in a box” for Houses of Parliament from Gunpowder

Light Iron’s full colour-in-the-cloud pipeline used on episodic television

Sohonet’s secure content management system for managing assets and workflow tasks

How Universal Pictures supports feature production and post utilising MovieLabs Ontology for Media Creation

Each of the organisations will work with MovieLabs to develop their case study which will be published at MovieLabs.com (date tba).

Richard Berger, CEO of MovieLabs, said: “Since we published the MovieLabs 2030 Vision, it has been broadly adopted by the industry as the roadmap for the future of media creation. The ten principles in the vision establish a framework for more secure and interoperable workflows, which ultimately gives time back to creatives so they can focus on what they do best – creating amazing stories and experiences.

“We are excited to work with the new showcase participants to publish these technical case studies and share with the industry examples of how the 10 Principles of the 2030 Vision are already delivering real and significant efficiencies, which is critical now in this time of industry change.”