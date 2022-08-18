NewTek debuts desktop TriCaster

TriCaster Mini X allows users to easily pull any web page elements into a production without the need of third party applications, including graphics, images and videos

NewTek is launching a new member of its TriCaster family, which includes an all-new feature that brings the internet directly into the hardware.

It also offers increased power and capabilities, including access to 8 external sources with 4 integrated HDMI inputs and supports resolutions up to 4Kp30.

HTML rendering takes place directly in the switcher, and it also provides users with with access to HTML 5 motion graphics, webpages, and web-based video playback.

“The last two years have brought into sharp focus the importance not only of the accessibility of quality video production solutions but also tools that set productions apart. By introducing the TriCaster Mini X, we prove that you don’t have to be a seasoned expert with limitless resources to tell your story with all the bells and whistles of a broadcast giant,” says Barbara Spicek, president and GM of NewTek