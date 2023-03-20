Registration opens for Media Tech Sustainability Summit

The inaugural event is scheduled for 20-21st June and will take place virtually

The organisers of the Media Tech Sustainability Summit have announced the event’s agenda for the two-day event dedicated to sustainability.

The Media Tech Sustainability Summit will cover a variety of aspects of sustainability in media. It will start with an introduction to sustainability in general, as well as a look at what the broadcast, media and entertainment industry is doing today, and what more can be done.

The Summit is an opportunity to provide a baseline understanding of the topic while discussing best practices and suggesting ideas on how to tackle key issues holding the industry back from creating a sustainable future.

The inaugural event is scheduled for 20-21st June and will take place virtually. Day one will provide educational content, while day two, in collaboration with event partner Greening of Streaming, will stream from Brussels with a number of keynote sessions.

Registration is now open, with more details about the event available here.