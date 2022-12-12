Haivision appoints Jean-Marc Racine as CPO

In addition, the company has reorganised its product development teams to "realise synergies related to its most recent acquisitions"

Haivision has announced the appointment of Jean-Marc Racine as the company’s new chief product officer.

He will join the company from 2nd January and “brings 25 years of market and product expertise to Haivision and along with his passion to foster pragmatic innovation in tune with market demand,” said Haivision.

“Since its creation Haivision has delighted the most demanding customers with its unique ability to create market-leading products with quality, low latency, and mission criticality at its core,” said Racine. “I am delighted to join a fantastic leadership team as Haivision opens a new chapter, and work closely with our customers to create solutions that benefit their own transformation.”

In addition, the company has reorganised its product development teams to “realise synergies related to its most recent acquisitions”.

Haivision said the reorganisation will allow it to accelerate its development of solutions focused on video networks within the broadcast, enterprise, and defense markets and positions the company for higher growth.

As part of the reorganisation, Ronan Poullaouec (CTO and founder of Aviwest), has been appointed SVP, Engineering; Paul Singh is now SVP DevSecOps, Quality Engineering; and Mariano Converti is VP, Engineering, Cloud.

Mahmoud Al-Daccak, Haivision’s CTO and EVP Product Development, has decided to leave the company.

“Haivision continues to be laser-focused in leading the highest value segments for high-performance video-centric networks,” said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision. “Our development teams have been aligned to address the opportunities and challenges ahead of us and are poised to continue to execute together under the new product leadership of Jean-Marc.”