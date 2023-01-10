Your browser is out-of-date!

Netflix to open new engineering hub in Poland

By Jenny Priestley

Netflix has announced plans to open a new Warsaw-based engineering hub.

It follows the opening of the company’s new Central and Eastern Europe hub in the city last year.

According to the company, since it first launched its Polish language service it has created over 30 Polish films and TV series.

Our engineers in Poland will help build the products that our internal and external creative partners use to deliver Netflix shows and films to members all around the world,” said Deborah Black, VP, engineering.

“Poland has amazing engineering talent given its excellent universities and strong developer community, and we can’t wait to see the innovation and creativity that comes from our hub here,” she added.

The Warsaw team will work alongside Netflix’s EMEA headquarters in the Netherlands.

