Mediapro employs all-female crew for U19’s Women’s Basketball World Cup coverage

It's the first time that an all-female crew has been used by the broadcaster

By Jenny Priestley

The Broadcast Media Services division of Mediapro has made Spanish history by employing an all-female production for its coverage of the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Mediapro was the host broadcaster for the event, which is run by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The production team included a director, sound technician, editor, producer, mixer, camera operators, and CCU and EVS operators, and was responsible for producing this tournament which brought together the world’s top 16 youth women’s national teams in a 56-game competition.

Mediapro deployed a 4K mobile unit and 11 cameras for the tournament, including various robotic cameras.

