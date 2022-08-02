Streaming Video Alliance rebrands to embrace technology

SVTA executive director Jason Thibeault said the new brand "clearly supports" the story that the Alliance wants to convey: that is a technical association focusing solely on technical challenges

The Streaming Video Alliance has undergone a rebrand to the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA) as the organisation aims to showcase the work of its technology groups.

The Alliance aims to solve the technical challenges of streaming video and ensure online video continues to flourish.

Since its launch in 2014, the SVTA has grown to include over 100 member companies across the globe, seven Technical Groups, and has published 30 documents to date, which include technical specifications, best practices, guidelines, and tech briefs on key industry trends.

“Updating the name of the Alliance is a key step in our strategy to clearly communicate to our audiences that all of our work focuses on addressing technical challenges throughout the streaming workflow,” said Jason Thibeault, executive director at the Streaming Video Technology Alliance.

“Our original mission of providing a forum for the industry to collaborate on technical solutions for delivering high-quality streaming video at scale remains the same, and now our brand clearly supports that focus.”

In a blog post, Thibeualt added that the new brand “clearly supports” the story that the Alliance wants to convey: that is a technical association focusing solely on technical challenges.

“It provides a new gravitas to our working groups,” he added. “What’s more, this slight tweak also speaks to those who get involved with the organisation. The people sent by our member companies are focused on technology as well. They may be product managers or architects or devops or software engineers, but they are, at their core, highly technical people.”