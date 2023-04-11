BBC iPlayer to stream Coronation in UHD HDR

The BBC has revealed it will stream King Charles’ Coronation on 6th May in Ultra High Definition and High Dynamic Range on iPlayer.

The stream will include events from multiple locations, including The King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The BBC said it intends to provide an extensive network of cameras to give audiences a front row seat on the ceremonial route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

BBC iPlayer’s UHD stream will also use Wide Colour Gamut.

The Coronation will also be the BBC’s most accessible live event ever on BBC iPlayer, with viewers able to watch with subtitles, sign language, and an alternative commentary version for people with sight loss – all delivered live on iPlayer.

The alternative commentary version will also be available on red button on broadcast channels, and the subtitled, alternative commentary, and signed versions will be available to viewers by pressing red while watching a BBC channel on an internet-connected TV.

Viewers will also have the option to watch live without BBC commentary.