IBC confirms return to physical show following pandemic cancellations

IBC 2022 will take place at RAI Amsterdam from 9th-12th September

IBC has confirmed it will hold a physical event this September, the first since 2019.

Organisers said the she show will back as a physical event at the RAI Amsterdam from the 9th to 12th September, and will continue to showcase innovation, best practice and diversity within the sector.

IBC was forced to cancel both its 2020 and 2021 shows due to the pandemic.

Michael Crimp, chief executive of IBC said: “IBC 2022 will be an exciting live event that gives every attendee the chance to gain valuable insights, share expertise and unlock new opportunities. We’ve already seen how the return of live events is reinvigorating the industry and, at IBC2022, we will enable everyone on our show floor to get back to business in the face-to-face way they love.”

This year’s Show will include a dedicated Content Everywhere area in a new purpose-built and expanded Hall 5, where exhibitors will showcase emerging technologies for multiplatform delivery, OTT streaming, and content monetisation.

Registrations for IBC 2022 are now open.