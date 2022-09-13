IBC celebrates successful return

Pre-booking for IBC 2023 has already seen an extra hall added to next year's footprint

IBC welcomed 37,000 visitors from 170 countries as it returned to an in-person show for the first time since 2019.

Organisers said more than 1,000 exhibitors showcased their latest technology and innovations at the show.

“It was great to see, feel and hear the buzz of a live IBC once more,” said Michael Crimp, IBC’s chief executive officer. “The quality of visitors has been outstanding and there was a real sense of positivity. We are stronger together.”

As well as many long-standing supporters of the show returning to Amsterdam, IBC welcomed a number of debutantes this year. New companies included Ad Insertion Platform, Ai-Media, Blitz micro, Ceeblue, Castify.ai, Castr Live Streaming, Green Streams, Igalia, LiveAPI, PikoTV, Planetcast International, Riverside.fm, and XroadMedia.

Unfortunately a number of attendees were caught up in the chaos at Schiphol Airport yesterday which has seen problems throughout the summer. Around 80 flights were cancelled and 650 delayed due to poor levels of staffing at the security checks.

Meanwhile, organisers have revealed next year’s event will take place from 15th to 18th September 2023.

IBC director Steve Connolly said: “The excitement across the industry to return to IBC has been tremendous. There was a real sense of purpose and of business being done. On the second day, stand rebooking for next year’s show was already in such heavy demand that we’ve expanded the show footprint for IBC 2023 to include an additional hall not used this year.”