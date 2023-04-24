New report describes VVC/H.266 as ‘stand out codec’

VVC/H.266 offers an up to 50 per cent bit-rate reduction over its predecessor HEVC/H.265 and boasts enhanced capabilities to efficiently transmit ultra-high-definition content, said the report from InterDigital

A new report from mobile and video technology research company InterDigital spotlights Versatile Video Coding (VVC/H.266) as a standout video codec with a highly versatile design for use across an extended range of applications and capabilities far exceeding those of previous standards.

VVC/H.266 offers an up to 50 per cent bit-rate reduction over its predecessor HEVC/H.265 and boasts enhanced capabilities to efficiently transmit ultra-high-definition content, from 4K and 8K video to high dynamic range (HDR) content and 360° and immersive video formats, said the report.

The report, titled The Evolution of Compression in a Video-First Economy, was written by Futuresource Consulting and outlines the development path of video compression codecs that have proven to be critical in reducing bandwidth and improving efficiency in the delivery of the data dense video services and entertainment.

Providing a 360-degree view of the video compression ecosystem, the report details the landscape of video compression technology and history of video coding standards, alongside the advantages of today’s codecs for video-powered experiences and potential impact for the future.

Streaming a two-hour movie without compression would require more than 1.3TB of data, states the report, but the evolution of video compression techniques over the last 40 years now supports the seamless delivery of increased volumes of new types of video content and IP-based streaming services.

The report cites the broad transformational impact of video codecs, from state-of-the-art codecs enabling the delivery of ultra-high-definition content on IP-based streaming services, to innovation in compression techniques and AI integration reducing the computational load and latency to support immersive video applications like VR and AR, and the ability for video codecs to not only reduce storage and bandwidth but also use energy more sustainably.

“Video dominates internet traffic today, with over 3.5 billion internet users streaming or downloading some form of video at least once per month. Furthermore, there were 1.47 billion SVoD subscriptions globally at the close of 2022, with the sector posting a 12 per cent increase in subscriber numbers year over year,” said Simon Forrest, principal technology analyst, Futuresource Consulting.

“The applications for video are expanding. Consumers spent around 11 per cent of their time watching content from video sharing sites in 2022, up only 0.6 per cent year over year, yet time spent viewing videos posted on social media increased by 24 per cent over the same period. The research confirms that the industry requirement to utilise more efficient codecs is intensifying.”

The full report is available to download here.