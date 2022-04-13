Intelsat introduces Cloud Connect Media with AWS

Solution is designed to provide content providers with a private, dedicated secure gateway between AWS and the Intelsat global media distribution network

Intelsat is working with Amazon Web Services on a connectivity solution that provides media companies with secure access between the IntelsatOne Media Network and AWS.

Cloud Connect Media is designed to provide content providers with a private, dedicated secure gateway between AWS and the Intelsat global media distribution network, said the company.

It aims to provide Intelsat’s media customers with a more efficient way to connect to their playout, video editing, and additional resources in the cloud while still accessing the IntelsatOne media network for centralised distribution and managed services, including uplink and/or downlink to key satellites and teleports, colocation, and much more.

US TV network C-SPAN is the first broadcaster to employ Cloud Connect Media. “Intelsat’s rollout of Cloud Connect Media helps complete C-SPAN’s transition to a total cloud configuration by providing a fast and reliable path from our uplink location directly to Amazon Web Services, with the most up-to-date connectivity available,” said Roxane Kerr, vice president of technology for C-SPAN.

“The ability to send and receive media content securely from the cloud, while maintaining broadcast-grade distribution reliability, has become a focus for many of our media customers,” added Bill O’Hara, VP and GM of media business at Intelsat.

“Cloud Connect Media uses AWS to help our customers access their cloud services while still being able to utilise the industry-leading Intelsat network and our full suite of media managed services for regional and global video distribution.”