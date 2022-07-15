Freeview warns UK viewers of possible TV outage due to heatwave

Viewers have been advised not to retune their TV during this time as reception will be restored once the high pressure passes

Freeview has issued an alert over possible disruption to TV signals brought about by the high pressure over the UK this weekend.

In a statement the company advised viewers that in some parts of the country TV reception could be disrupted between Friday and Tuesday.

Viewers have been advised not to retune their TV during this time as reception will be restored once the high pressure passes.

“If you have an internet-connected Freeview Play TV, or one that has the players available to view, you will still be able to watch live and on-demand content from the likes of BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4 or My5,” said the statement.

The UK’s Met Office has issued a rare red extreme heat warning for parts of the UK this weekend covering an area that includes London, Manchester and York. Some weather watchers are suggesting temperatures could reach 40 degrees Celsius, a record for the UK.