Olympic Broadcasting Services lays out initial plans for Paris 2024

OBS said it is aiming to produce an "unprecedented" amount of content and deliver it to RHBs in a wider range of options

With just under two years to go until the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) has revealed its initial plans for the event.

OBS played host to a number of Rights Holding Broadcasters (RHBs) in Paris at the end of July, where they offered a first look at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) at Le Bourget.

The IBC is located in the north of Paris, 13km south of the Charles de Gaulle Airport and 8km east of the Olympic and Paralympic Village.

It occupies a total of four halls (one currently under construction), and will feature a total net area of 45,300 sqm. During the Games, it will house a variety of technical and administrative facilities for both OBS and the RHBs.

The IBC handover is scheduled for January 2024, where the fit-out process will begin under the direction of the OBS construction team. This space will then be transformed from an empty shell into a working environment where every detail has been designed to enable OBS and the RHBs to seamlessly deliver the broadcast of the Games, said OBS.

For Paris 2024, OBS said it is aiming to produce an “unprecedented” amount of content and deliver it to the RHBs in a wider range of options. Broadcasters will be able to rely on an expanded service offering and cloud technologies to deliver their content to their home territories in a more efficient fashion, said the organisation.

Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet, told the RHBs: “The athletes, fields of play, spectators, and beauty shots are just some of what is needed to tell the Paris 2024 story. What the athletes and fans also need is you, the broadcasters. We at Paris 2024 value your role immensely.”