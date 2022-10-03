The DPP to become independent organisation

The DPP board has appointed two new non-executive directors, Bubble founder Sadie Groom and Danny Meaney, founder and CEO of UP Ventures Group

The DPP has announced plans to become an independent organisation with founding shareholders the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 relinquishing their board positions and becoming normal DPP members.

The organisation said the change acknowledges the evolution of the DPP since it was founded in 2015, and that it has fulfilled its original purpose of helping to accelerate the transition of the media industry to file-based digital working.

To support this strategy, the board has appointed two new non-executive directors, Bubble founder Sadie Groom and Danny Meaney, founder and CEO of UP Ventures Group.

Other DPP board members will be existing non-executive eirector, Emma Springham, CMO of TSB Bank; DPP CEO Mark Harrison; DPP CTO Rowan de Pomerai; and DPP COO Kelvin Jones.

The board will continue to be chaired by Helen Stevens, operations officer for content and delivery at ITV through the transition before a new chair is confirmed later this year, said the DPP.

“The BBC, ITV and Channel 4 are proud of the contribution they have made to the media and entertainment industry by helping to found and guide the DPP,” said Helen Stevens. “Now is the moment for the DPP to fully explore its potential as a global membership organisation that can deliver value to any company that works with audio visual content.”

Mark Harrison added: “We feel privileged that each day we get to work with an incredible range of companies from across the whole media supply chain, and from around the world. It is their input that enables us to keep evolving and refining our work so that we meet our aim of being a valued, independent, and expert resource in a constantly changing market.”