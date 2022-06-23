Free webinar: 5G networks and the new coding standards

An expert panel will discuss how 5G is expected to unlock higher resolution video services and new forms of media, such as volumetric content, and enable new audiovisual experiences for audiences at live events

TVBEurope and InterDigital are joining forces to host a free webinar to discuss how existing and new forms of audiovisual projects can harness the advances in 5G networking technology.

The webinar, which takes place at 3pm BST on Tuesday 19th July, and is free to join.

A recent report by Futuresource Consulting and commissioned by InterDigital, examines the roll out of 5G networks worldwide and considers the potential intersect between 5G and new video coding standards.

The higher bandwidth available over 5G is expected to unlock higher resolution video services and new forms of media, such as volumetric content and enable new audiovisual experiences for audiences at live events and for virtual participants.

Speakers include the report’s author, Simon Forrest, principal technology analyst at Futuresource Consulting, with more tba.

Don’t miss out on this webinar with leading experts sharing their knowledge of how 5G will impact video and TV transmission, create opportunities in extended reality (XR), and lead the transition to new video standards.

